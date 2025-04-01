Club World Cup Scouting Report: Bayern Munich remain among the elite, but can they show that they're the world's best this summer?

Expectations are always sky high in Bavaria, but can the club live up to them this summer?

Any conversation about the baddest teams on the block must include Bayern Munich. They have the trophies to stand toe-to-toe with any club in the world, and despite last season’s Bundesliga blip, the German giants are back to their best.

In Bayern land, Bundesliga titles are expected - the real prize is silverware beyond Germany’s borders. The Champions League is usually their stage for that, but this summer, they’ll have another shot at proving they’re the best club in the world.

Bayern enter this summer’s Club World Cup as favorites, as always, expecting to win. They’ve been handed a manageable group their stars should navigate with ease. With Thomas Müller rumored exit signaling a potential transition, will moving on from their longtime star impact things?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Bayern, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Bundesliga's serial winners ahead of this summer's tournament.