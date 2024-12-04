Ahead of Thursday's draw, GOAL breaks down on all 32 global teams participating in the 2025 Club World Cup

FIFA's revamped 2025 Club World Cup will be the most packed ever, with 32 different sides from around the world set to participate in the landmark tournament held in the United States next summer. Six football federations will be represented and some of the most recognizable brands - and players - in the sport.

And for all of the uncertainty over the competition, it will undoubtedly be an exciting event. There are too many big names, too many good teams. But it's not just the Real Madrids and Man Citys of the world who will show up in the U.S. Indeed, this is a global event, with teams from every major football federation set to appear.

That's what makes the Club World Cup most intriguing: seeing Japanese minnows line up against European powers. Sometimes, it's a beat down, others, it's the opportunity of a lifetime. Ahead of Thursday's draw, GOAL takes a brief look at every club set to play in next summer's tournament.