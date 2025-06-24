This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chelsea FC v Los Angeles Football Club: Group D - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Club América reportedly inquire about LAFC’s Denis Bouanga, who eliminated them from Club World Cup with game-winning goal

D. Bouanga

The Gabon forward netted the 2–1 winner that kept América out of the Club World Cup

