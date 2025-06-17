GFX Gian Piero Gasperini Claudio RanieriGetty/GOAL
'I didn't like him!' - Claudio Ranieri overlooks feud with new Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini as advisor backs ex-Atalanta coach to fix 'underground' morale at Serie A side

Claudio Ranieri has revealed he had a frosty relationship with Gian Piero Gasperini as the Roma advisor unveiled his old counterpart as the new coach.

  • Ranieri overlooks feud with Gasperini
  • The 73-year-old discloses why he was chosen
  • Roma to play four friendlies before season starts
