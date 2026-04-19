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'You can’t become elite without rehearsal' - Claire Hutton, Lindsey Heaps shine as depth chart shifts: USWNT Stock Up, Stock Down

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The U.S. women's national team won the three-game series against Japan 2-1, with dominant performances from Lindsey Heaps and Claire Hutton, and some less than impressive showings from a surprising few.

The U.S. women’s national team closed out its three-game series against Japan with a dominant 3-0 win, taking two of three matches in a valuable early test on the road to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup - now 433 days away.

With the clock ticking, head coach Emma Hayes is beginning to fine-tune her roster. This window offered a clear opportunity to evaluate - and with two drastically different starting XIs across the first two matches before a more experienced group returned in the finale, some players elevated their standing while others slipped down the depth chart.

“I think we’ve been really clear about what’s important to us - the process is always of the highest order,” Hayes said postgame. “Have we made progress in these three games? A million percent.”

The window also marked the return of Olympic gold medalist striker Sophia Wilson and center back Tierna Davidson, adding experience to a group that already featured a wide range of caps. Lindsey Heaps, with 176, anchored the midfield alongside 20-year-old Claire Hutton, who entered camp with just 18.

“You can’t become elite without rehearsal, failure and learning - it doesn’t go in a straight line,” Hayes added. “Of course I want to win every game, but not at the expense of what we’re trying to build.”

Hayes leaned on experience in the opener before rotating all 11 starters in the second match, where Hutton wore the captain’s armband and the lineup averaged just 23.9 caps. For the finale, that number jumped to 60.7 - and the difference showed. Naomi Girma, Rose Lavelle, and Kennedy Wesley all found the net in a performance defined by sharper execution in the final third.

After failing to capitalize consistently in the first match - and drawing a blank in the second - Hayes framed the improvement in familiar terms.

“If you want 200 people at your restaurant every night, your cooking has to be on point all the time - not some of the time,” she said.

With World Cup qualifying approaching, Hayes is narrowing in on her core group.

Who stood out? Whose stock rose, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look…

  • Lindsey HeapsGetty Images

    Stock up: Lindsey Heaps

    After Friday’s match, Hayes said this may have been Lindsey Heaps’ strongest camp in some time. The midfielder was active throughout, combining energy in possession with a more disciplined defensive presence — and capped it with a goal in the opening game of the series.

    “I think she’s been superb again this tournament - not just as a leader, but as an important contributor,” Hayes said.

    Heaps’ impact was also defined by her versatility. She featured alongside multiple midfield combinations across the three matches, starting with Rose Lavelle and Sam Coffey before later slotting in next to Claire Hutton and Olivia Moultrie after replacing Lily Yohannes.

    Speaking after the final match, Heaps pointed to belief as the difference in the USWNT’s attacking turnaround.

    “I think for us it was belief - you kind of knew it was coming, you had that feeling,” she said. “When you get in those situations, you have to truly believe you’re going to score.”

    Hayes didn’t hesitate when asked to sum up Heaps’ performances.

    “She’s elite," she said.

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  • United States v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock up: Claire Hutton

    Claire Hutton is still growing into her role on the international stage, but the signs are hard to ignore. From positioning well beyond her years to her quick one- and two-touch play, the 20-year-old may have one of the highest ceilings in the squad.

    Wearing the captain’s armband during the series was a clear signal of Hayes’ trust - and her long-term investment in Hutton’s development.

    “I think for me, it’s just such an honor,” Hutton said. “I’m surrounded by such amazing players and leaders, and to know I have that trust from Emma is incredible. It was also so cool when Quincy came on, and I was able to pass it to her. She’s someone I’ve looked up to forever, so sharing that moment was really special.”

  • Emma SearsGetty Images

    Stock down: Emma Sears

    Racing Louisville winger Emma Sears' pace is almost impossible to keep up with. When paired with other players with pace, like Ally Sentnor and Alyssa Thompson up top, it's off to the races.

    Unfortunately for Sears, she fell short in her one start and appearance for the USWNT across all three games. As Hayes continuously emphasized the importance of capitalizing on chances in the final third, Sears would get the ball caught between her feet or take too many touches.

    The winger position is currently a position of strength for the USWNT, with players like Trinity Rodman, Alyssa Thompson and Michelle Cooper all competing for minutes. For Sears to stand out in that group, she’ll need to be more decisive in the final third - whether that’s finding the back of the net or contributing with assists.

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  • United States v Brazil - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Stock down: Emily Sonnett

    Emily Sonnett was one of the most experienced players on the roster this window, entering the series with 116 caps and 63 starts. She didn’t feature in the opener due to a last-minute knock, with Kennedy Wesley stepping in, but returned for the second match once cleared to play.

    Sonnett showed flashes of her usual defensive reliability, but was part of the center back pairing alongside Emily Sams that fell 1-0 to Japan - the USWNT’s only loss of the series.

    Typically paired with Naomi Girma, Sonnett looks most comfortable in that role. But as Hayes continues to fine-tune her roster ahead of the World Cup, competition is building. With Wesley, Tara Rudd, Jordyn Bugg and Sams all pushing for minutes, Sonnett remains in the mix - but her place is no longer guaranteed.