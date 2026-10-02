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Former PSG boss Christophe Galtier reveals his surprising 2026 Ballon d'Or winners
Galtier backs PSG stars
Former PSG manager Galtier believes the 2026 Ballon d'Or should be awarded to a player currently plying their trade in the French capital. The prestigious award will be handed out soon, and the debate over the rightful winner is intensifying.
Galtier, who managed the club during the 2022-23 season, has confidently nominated a trio of current Les Parisiens stars for the top prize. The 60-year-old manager is desperate to see the individual accolade return to France. He specifically singled out Ruiz, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia as the most deserving candidates based on their performances over the past year.
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Trophies and performances stand out
Speaking to Le Parisien, the current Neom boss explained his reasoning for selecting the PSG trio. Galtier highlighted their respective contributions, splitting his justification between silverware and pure on-pitch impact.
"If we look at the trophies won, I would mention Fabian Ruiz," Galtier stated. "If we focus on the matches, I think Ousmane Dembele, even though he has not played much, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been very impressive. One of these three players would deserve to win the Ballon d'Or."
The evolution of Fabian Ruiz
Among the three nominees, Galtier was particularly glowing in his praise for Ruiz. The manager was instrumental in bringing the Spain international to PSG from Napoli in the summer of 2022.
Ruiz initially struggled to adapt to the physical demands of French football, but he has since evolved into a crucial component of the team's midfield engine. Galtier remains a huge admirer of the 30-year-old's tactical intelligence.
"If there is one player who allows the collective to be so well-oiled, it is him," Galtier explained. "He sees everything before the others, he compensates for movements, he feels football."
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Waiting for the London ceremony
The footballing world will not have to wait long to discover if Galtier's wish comes true. The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled to take place in London in just a few weeks. Until then, Ruiz, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia will remain focused on their club duties with PSG. They will be hoping their recent performances are enough to secure the votes of the international jury.
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