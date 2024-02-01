Christian Pulisic & Yunus Musah are going nowhere! AC Milan’s transfer stance on USMNT pair revealed amid managerial uncertainty at San Siro

Christian Pulisic & Yunus Musah are going nowhere! AC Milan’s transfer stance on USMNT pair revealed amid managerial uncertainty at San SiroChris BurtonGetty/GOALChristian PulisicUSATransfersYunus MusahAC MilanSerie AChristian Pulisic and Yunus Musah are going nowhere, with the USMNT pair reportedly considered to be untouchable by Serie A giants AC Milan.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmerican duo moved to Italy in 2023 Have impressed in debut campaignsWill be retained in summer window