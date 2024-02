Christian Pulisic vs Vinicius Jr! USMNT set to face five-time champions Brazil in blockbuster friendly ahead of Copa America 2024 - just days after Colombia clash USACopa AmericaChristian PulisicVinicius JuniorBrazil

The USMNT will reportedly face Brazil in a blockbuster friendly on June 12, as they step up preparations for the 2024 Copa America.