Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2024-25Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'This is a new version of Christian Pulisic' - USMNT star labelled 'CONCACAF's best player' after incredible start to season at AC Milan

C. PulisicUSAAC MilanSerie A

USMNT star Christian Pulisic has been labelled "CONCACAF's best player" after his incredible start to the season at AC Milan.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pulisic going through a purple patch at Milan
  • Scored against Inter & Liverpool within a week
  • Has emerged as a key player for Fonseca
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below