Christian Pulisic is losing his mentor! AC Milan to SACK Stefano Pioli after derby defeat to new Serie A champions Inter with search for new manager already underway
Christian Pulisic is set to lose his mentor, with AC Milan planning to sack Stefano Pioli after their derby defeat to Inter at San Siro.
- Milan beaten 2-1 by Inter
- Trail champions Inter by 17 points in Serie A
- Milan could finalise Pioli's replacement in the next 72 hours