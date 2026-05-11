Christian Pulisic's form, Johnny Cardoso's injury and Malik Tillman's playing time: The USMNT's five biggest worries before the World Cup

Might be less reason to worry now than there was a few days ago!

Reyna scored his first goal of the season this past weekend, finding the back of the net in the final minutes of a 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach loss. It was his first club goal in nearly a year and a half, and it's one that should give Reyna something of a boost in these final weeks of the season.

Still, it is Reyna's first positive moment on the field in a long time. He hasn't made an impact like that since featuring for the USMNT in November, as actual gametime has been hard to come by on the club level since. Then, in March, he was given mere cameos in the two friendlies rather than a full opportunity to show his stuff against elite teams.

So why is Reyna still in these sorts of conversations? Well, it's because he does have a unique level of talent. Reyna is a game-changer, regardless of form, and he's a player who has always shown up when in a USMNT shirt. Since he arrived on the scene, the USMNT has generally been better with Reyna than without him, and the team has a few CONCACAF trophies to show for that fact.

At the end of the day, though, Reyna is more of a "cherry on top" type of player for this team than a key part of its backbone. If he can find form, great, because it'll likely raise the USMNT's ceiling, but realistically, the team could end up being just fine either way due to the other options in his position. Speaking of those other options...