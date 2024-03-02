’Nothing but love’ - Christian Pulisic sends message to AC Milan ‘family’ as USMNT talisman receives death threats by Lazio fans following fiery Serie A victory
Christian Pulisic says he feels "nothing but love" to AC Milan after receiving death threats from Lazio fans following Friday's fiery Serie A victory.
- Pulisic got two Lazio players sent off
- Milan snatched a 1-0 victory
- USMNT forward sends love to Rossoneri family