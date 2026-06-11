'We're so highly focused' - Christian Pulisic embraces home World Cup moment, Chris Richards looks ready: Five keys to USMNT vs Paraguay

On Friday night, the wait finally ends. After years of buildup, months of debate and weeks of training under the summer sun in Atlanta, Chicago and Orange County, the USMNT’s World Cup finally begins. Paraguay are first, a familiar opponent. The moment, though, is anything but familiar.
There's not much left to say about the situation the USMNT face. Yes, there is immense pressure from both casual and diehards and from both American supporters and international critics waiting for this team to slip up. No, there is no room for error, because there never really is in a World Cup setting. This game is imperative. It's the start of a journey and the chance for this USMNT group to make an impression, not just on this tournament but on the world as a whole.
"I would say the message is to believe," goalkeeper Matt Freese said in a message to USMNT fans. "We're believing, and when you have a group of guys that fight for each other and dies for each other on the field, anything can happen."
So how do they make the most of that belief? What does this team need to do to succeed on Friday? What sort of moments will define the game? GOAL looks at five keys to the USMNT's opener...