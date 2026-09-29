Chloe Kelly & Ella Toone dropped from England squad as Sarina Wiegman hands Chelsea starlet Lexi Potter first Lionesses call-up ahead of crucial World Cup qualifier against Greece

The absences of Kelly and Toone are the most notable, with both having been stalwarts in the England team since the European Championship triumph of 2022. However, Kelly has started just one of Arsenal's first five games of the new season, with Toone on the opposing bench when the Gunners played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United earlier this month. That said, the Red Devils' No.7 was back in the line-up four days later, producing a goal and an assist in a League Cup victory over Sheffield United, then started the 2-1 win over West Ham on Sunday.

There is growing competition for places in this England squad, though, with there a feeling in recent weeks that surely Wiegman could not ignore the form of Potter, the 20-year-old midfielder who has begun the new season as a regular starter at Chelsea. Erica Parkinson, meanwhile, has made a promising start to life in the United States with the North Carolina Courage and has been knocking on the door for a recall, having made the April squad but not the June one.

Both youngsters have made the cut, meaning that some omissions were going to have to be made in the midfield and attacking areas and it is Kelly and Toone who drop out.