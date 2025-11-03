'He contributes a lot without playing' - Chivas' Gabriel Milito defends Mexico legend Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez despite limited minutes

Chivas earned a crucial 1-0 win over Pachuca on Sunday, moving closer to a Liguilla spot. Under Milito, the Guadalajara side has won six of its last seven matches - their best run since the Argentine’s arrival. The progress hasn’t come without challenges or criticism, but Milito’s team now looks poised to contend for the title, buoyed by the presence of an experienced figure like Hernández.

“Javier hasn’t played much for different reasons, but he’s still our captain,” Milito said. “He’s an impeccable professional and a very important person within the squad. Having someone like him as a role model is invaluable. Even when he’s not playing, his attitude, leadership, and commitment make a big difference.”