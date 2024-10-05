Chido Obi-Martin Arsenal U18s 2023-24Getty Images
Wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin sends out message after finally sealing Man Utd move following summer exit from Arsenal

Former Arsenal academy prodigy Chido Obi-Martin has confirmed his move to Manchester United on social media.

  • Obi-Martin reacts to Man Utd signing
  • Teenage star seen inking contract
  • Set goalscoring records at Arsenal
