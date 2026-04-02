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What's happened to Chido Obi? Man Utd academy coach explain's wonderkid's first-team absence after 'needless & damaging' Ruben Amorim swipe
Amorim's controversial assessment of youth stars
The atmosphere surrounding the United's academy was soured by comments made by Amorim in December. Defending his decision to prioritise experienced players, the former first-team head coach offered a blunt assessment of the club's top prospects. "[Harry] Amass is struggling in Championship. Chido is not always a starter in the under-21s," Amorim said, in what many within Carrington viewed as a "needless and potentially damaging" swipe at the club's youth development, according to a report by BBC.
Obi and fellow youngster Amass reportedly expressed their frustration by posting and then swiftly deleting social media updates that highlighted their individual achievements.
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Coaching staff defend Obi's progress
Speaking for the first time since returning to the club to lead the Under-21s as part of the reshuffle triggered by Michael Carrick's arrival, Adam Lawrence countered the idea that Obi had regressed. "Chido has real quality and potential and is in a really good place," Lawrence insisted. "It was a conscious decision at the start of the season for Chido to concentrate his development in the academy environment. The club were right to do what they did in the window just gone, for Chido to stay in the building."
Lawrence acknowledged that dropping back to academy football after tasting the first team is never easy. "Chido loves football. Naturally, with any player, when you've had that first-team exposure and then you're not around it as often, it's going to have an impact," he admitted. "There will be that bit of disappointment or frustration. He deserves credit for approaching it in the right way."
Overcoming a worrying injury setback
Just as a senior recall seemed possible, Obi suffered a literal blow to his momentum. During a clash with Chelsea U21s earlier this month, the youngster was forced off with a worrying head injury after just seconds on the pitch. The incident occurred right in front of interim boss Carrick, who was watching from the stands as the forward went through concussion protocols.
Lawrence confirmed that Obi has now fully recovered from the concussion, adding: "That was a setback because in the two or three weeks previous to that, he looked really good - Chido at his best." Before the injury, the forward had displayed his class with a four-goal haul against Leicester City, reminding everyone why he was so highly coveted when he made the move from Arsenal's academy.
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Settled program for future growth
United officials took a firm stance in the January transfer window by rejecting all loan inquiries for the Denmark U21 international as the club decided to keep him in-house to focus on his holistic development. Lawrence believes this stability is paying off, saying: "He's benefited from routine, rhythm and a settled programme. He's got the same people working with him and similar groups of players."
As the season reaches its climax, Obi will be pivotal for the youth ranks in the Premier League Under-21 International Cup and the FA Youth Cup. The academy staff continue to demand high standards from the striker to ensure he is physically and psychologically ready for the next level. "We're pushing Chido and challenging him. Ultimately his level of progression and performance will dictate what happens in the summer," Lawrence concluded.