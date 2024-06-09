Chicago Red Stars 2024USA TODAY Sports
Richard Mills

Chicago Red Stars set new NWSL attendance record against Bay FC after surpassing previous landmark set in Megan Rapinoe farewell match

Chicago Red StarsMegan RapinoeBay FCNWSLWomen's footballChicago Red Stars vs Bay FC

The Chicago Red Stars set a new attendance record for the National Women's Soccer League during their 2-1 loss to Bay FC.

  • Chicago set new NWSL attendance record
  • Tops number for Rapinoe's last regular season game
  • Red Stars lose 2-1 to Bay FC at Wrigley Field
