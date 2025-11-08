Chelsea women's player ratings vs Arsenal: Hannah Hampton makes a mess of it! Lionesses goalkeeper's error costs Blues after USWNT sharpshooter Alyssa Thompson's moment of magic

In another blistering start from Chelsea, winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd hit the post before Thompson scored her side’s seventh goal in the opening 15 minutes of league games this season, chipping Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar with a wonderful finish. Bompastor’s side almost had a second when Van Domselaar parried Catarina Macario’s effort onto the crossbar, with Wieke Kaptein unable to convert the rebound from close range.

However, as has been custom this season, Chelsea’s scintillating start soon fizzled out as Arsenal grew into the game, almost pouncing on careless moments in possession from first Hannah Hampton and then Mille Bright before the break. The hosts picked up from where they left off in the second half and thought they had levelled when Gunners striker Stina Blackstenius pounced on Niamh Charles’ poor clearance, but the goal was controversially chalked off for handball. Chelsea will argue justice was served, however, as replays later showed they should not have conceded the corner which led to the disallowed strike.

As the most-played fixture in WSL history wore on, Arsenal continued to push and probe and they were finally rewarded when Chelsea goalkeeper Hampton failed to keep out Russo's last-gasp leveller, though replays would later show that the forward looked offside in the build-up. There was still time for one more final twist as substitute Frida Maanum thought she had won the fiery encounter for Renee Slegers’ side, but her goal was ruled out for offside. However, replays would later show that the midfielder looked onside as she coolly slotted past Hampton.

The result ensures Arsenal - who are fourth and still five points behind leaders Chelsea - remain in the title race, while fellow contenders Manchester United slipped to a surprise 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa on the same day. Meanwhile, second-placed Manchester City have the chance to go top when they travel to Everton on Sunday.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Emirates Stadium...