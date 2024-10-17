Chelsea women's player ratings vs Twente: Aggie Beever-Jones takes her chance to impress onlooking Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman in comfortable Champions League win

The young England forward broke the deadlock in the Netherlands, with Maika Hamano and Guro Reiten also getting on the scoresheet

When Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman made the short journey from her Netherlands home to watch Chelsea take on Twente in the Champions League group stage, she might've expected to have a few England stars to keep an eye on. But rotation from Blues head coach Sonia Bompastor, and Lauren James' withdrawal from the starting XI, meant that young forward Aggie Beever-Jones had her national team coach's undivided attention for the entire 90 minutes on Thursday and she took that opportunity as her goal set Chelsea on their way to a comfortable 3-1 victory.

There were just seven minutes on the clock when Beever-Jones' goal looped over the head of Olivia Clark via a deflection but it was luck she would certainly earn in a hard-working performance. Maika Hamano, another of Chelsea's stand-out players on the night, doubled that lead with an audacious effort from range and it was three just past the hour, when Guro Reiten scored from the spot after coming on at the break.

With nothing to lose, Twente started to go for it more and were able to capitalise on a little bit of dysfunction brought into the Chelsea team by a flurry of second half substitutions. However, Nikee van Dijk's strike with just over 20 minutes to go would be nothing more than a consolation for the hosts after a generally dominant performance from the English champions.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from De Grolsch Veste...