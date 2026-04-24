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William Gallas urges Chelsea to snub Cesc Fabregas & hire 'harsh' La Liga coach to 'win things very soon' after Liam Rosenior sacking
Rosenior axed after Brighton rout
Chelsea are back in the market for a new manager after BlueCo terminated Rosenior’s brief tenure following a shambolic 3-0 defeat at Brighton. The former Hull City boss lasted just over three months after replacing Enzo Maresca in January, but a lack of progress forced the board’s hand. While Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Como’s Cesc Fabregas are high in the betting odds, the club must now decide whether to persist with youth or opt for experience.
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Demand for disciplined leadership
Gallas believes his former club needs a serial winner to overhaul the dressing room culture rather than another emerging coach. He argues that the squad’s recent performances indicate a desperate need for a manager who is prepared to be uncompromising with his players.
Discussing why Atletico Madrid boss Simeone is the ideal candidate to bring immediate silverware back to west London, Gallas told Boyle Sports: "I think it all depends on what you are looking for. For the long-term, you can bring in Cesc Fabregas because he is doing well with his club at the moment. He is young and able to speak to a young squad. He’s doing a good job. In the long term, he can bring Chelsea back to the positions where everybody wants to see Chelsea.
"If you are thinking about the short-term, to have success straight away, they need that experienced head to guide them like Diego Simone and with his personality he can win things very soon with Chelsea. Maybe the Chelsea players need him too because we need to see more warriors and soldiers in the team after what they’ve shown us. I think you need that type of manager who is a little bit more harsh on the players."
Flawed recruitment strategy exposed
Gallas also took aim at the club's sporting directors, suggesting that the current struggle is a direct result of failing to sign senior players. He maintains that a top-heavy focus on prospects has left the team without a spine or leaders capable of handling high-pressure situations.
Addressing the fundamental issues with the squad building and the lack of defensive authority at Chelsea, Gallas added: "I have spoken about the problem for many years and I think the people who are in charge of recruiting players, some of them need to be doing a better job.
"They need to understand how important it is to bring experienced players into your squad, especially in your defensive line but also in midfield or in attack. You need experienced players in every line of your team. At centre-back, you need experience in the middle of the backline. As a centre-back, you need to have one player who can control, who can speak to his defenders, who can speak to his midfielders and take the pressure on his shoulders."
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Simeone remains a difficult target
Luring Simeone from the Metropolitano remains a massive hurdle, as the 55-year-old is contracted to Atletico until June 2027. His legendary status is backed by an immense trophy haul including two La Liga titles, two Europa League trophies, two UEFA Super Cups, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana. He is currently preparing his side for a Champions League semi-final against Arsenal, a level of elite competition that highlights the tactical gulf currently facing the unstable Blues.