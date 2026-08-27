Chelsea's £34m signing Valentin Barco reveals how switch to midfield changed his life

Barco openly admitted that adapting to a central role became the single most important turning point of his professional career so far.

Discussing the profound impact of the transition, Barco explained: "I think the change of position changed my life. It helped me enormously to get back into playing, to be an important part of the team, to return to the Argentina national team, to go to the World Cup, and now to be able to return to the Premier League," he said, as quoted by ESPN.

"I feel comfortable playing in midfield. I love it because you get on the ball a lot, and that way you control the game and set the pace, so I think that period was very important for my career and my life."