Mole unmasked! Chelsea discover identify of culprit who leaked team news ahead of PSG defeats in Champions League

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to face Everton, Rosenior confirmed that the mystery had been solved. Chelsea will aim to bounce back from their recent 1-0 defeat to Newcastle as they sit in sixth place, just three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the race for Champions League qualification. The manager addressed the media directly to put the matter to bed, insisting that the club had taken the necessary steps to ensure there would be no repeat of the embarrassment.

“We know (who it is),” Rosenior told reporters. “It's not come from any place of malicious intent to me or to the team. We know where it's come from and we've dealt with the situation.”