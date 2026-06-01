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Chelsea turn down several offers for defender deemed 'untouchable' by Xabi Alonso
The untouchable tag for Chelsea's starlet
According to TEAMtalk, despite heavy interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid, the Blues view the versatile 20-year-old defender as completely untransferable. This firm stance comes directly from the top, with newly appointed head coach Xabi Alonso viewing the academy product as a non-negotiable, vital cog in his long-term tactical blueprint, especially after showing such promise in limited minutes on the pitch.
The England Under-21 international is highly regarded within the club's hierarchy and has been granted untouchable status in terms of his future. This designation places him in elite company at Stamford Bridge, moving him into the same bracket as established first-team cornerstones like forwards Joao Felix and Cole Palmer and midfield engine Moises Caicedo.
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Premier League interest intensifies
Chelsea rejected interest from within the Premier League, sending a strong message to their rivals, as reported by the BBC. While several clubs believe they can offer him more guaranteed starting minutes, the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge remains convinced that his development is best served under Alonso's guidance in West London.
Arsenal, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are all known to be monitoring the situation closely, waiting for any sign that the defender might become available. Additionally, Bournemouth have maintained their interest in the player since the previous summer transfer window.
Acheampong’s rising stock at Stamford Bridge
Acheampong has been working his way through the various youth ranks to reach the Chelsea first team. This season, the youngster made 17 Premier League appearances, and while nine of those came from the substitute bench, his impact during his time on the pitch was enough to convince the coaching staff of his immense ceiling.
The young defender is currently under contract until 2029, giving Chelsea a significant amount of leverage in any negotiations. At this stage, it remains unclear if the player himself is pushing for a move away in search of more regular football, but the club’s current stance makes an exit look highly unlikely.
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An ideal tactical weapon for Alonso’s system
Internal assessments at Chelsea indicate that the club's board is convinced Acheampong possesses the exact physical and technical profile required to thrive under Alonso’s demanding tactical framework. As a result, there is absolutely zero appetite within the club to enter into financial negotiations, regardless of the size of the proposal.