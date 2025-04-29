Chelsea target shock transfer for Cole Palmer's close friend Morgan Rogers as Blues look to take advantage of Aston Villa's financial situation
Chelsea are plotting a summer move for Cole Palmer's friend Morgan Rogers as they look to take advantage of Aston Villa's financial predicament.
- Chelsea eyeing move for Rogers
- Aston Villa might be forced to sell their star player
- Villa desperate to return to the Champions League