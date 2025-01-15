Chelsea to swerve points deduction?! Blues in talks with Premier League to avoid sporting punishment in secret Roman Abramovich transfer payments case
Chelsea are 'in negotiations' with the Premier League to avoid a points deduction for the secret payments made during Roman Abramovich's ownership.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Financial irregularities found during 2022 Chelsea takeover
- Ex-owner Abramovich sanctioned secret payments for transfers
- Blues in talks with PL to avoid points deduction