'If we want to look professional' - Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor questions absence of goal-line technology in women's game after Hannah Hampton is left mystified by decision over Tottenham equaliser in WSL

Sonia Bompastor raised the issue of absence of goal-line technology in women's game after Hannah Hampton was left mystified by Spurs' equaliser.

  • Bompastor questions lack of goal-line technology in women's game
  • Spurs scored controversial equaliser
  • Chelsea beat Tottenham 5-2
