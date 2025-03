Sonia Bompastor confirmed Keira Walsh to be one of the four key players who will miss the League Cup final against Manchester City.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Girma, Walsh, Reiten set to miss summit clash

Kerr continues to recover from her ACL injury

Bompastor unsure about Kerr's recovery timeline Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱