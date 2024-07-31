Enzo-Fernandez(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea slammed for 'weak' response to Enzo Fernandez racism scandal as ex-Blues star insists Argentine midfielder should have been banned for 'making a mockery' of team-mates

Enzo FernandezChelseaPremier LeagueArgentinaCopa America

Chelsea have been slammed for a "weak" response to Enzo Fernandez's racism scandal as Michael Duberry questioned why the Argentine wasn't banned.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Fernandez faced backlash for a racist video
  • Apologised in person to the squad for his actions
  • Chelsea refrained from taking any disciplinary measure
Article continues below