Chelsea’s signing of Mayra Ramirez questioned by Lionesses legend Fara Williams as record-breaking striker considered ‘not the ideal replacement’ for Sam Kerr

Chelsea's signing of Mayra Ramirez questioned by Lionesses legend Fara Williams as record-breaking striker considered 'not the ideal replacement' for Sam KerrJamie SpencerGetty ImagesChelsea FC WomenSamantha KerrWSLWomen's footballEmma HayesEngland legend Fara Williams has cast doubt on whether Chelsea's world record signing of Mayra Ramirez is the right move to replace injured Sam Kerr.