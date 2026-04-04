Chelsea set to sign another talented youngster after seeing off transfer competition from Bayern Munich

Argentine journalist Augusto Cesar has confirmed that Chelsea have completed a deal to sign the 21-year-old, and he will join the club in June. He stated on X that Chelsea have beaten Bayern Munich to the addition of the former Brighton man. “Valentín Barco will be Chelsea’s reinforcement. The English side is buying the Argentine midfielder from Strasbourg (they’re part of the same group). After the FIFA international break, Chelsea pushed hard and everything is agreed for him to join in June. The ex-Boca player was courted by Bayern Munich, but Chelsea gets the player. A giant step for one of the best Argentine players today, who has shown he has everything it takes to go to the 2026 World Cup: hierarchy and personality.”