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Moataz Elgammal

Chelsea set £50m price tag on star striker as Everton and Forest battle

Transfers
L. Delap
Chelsea
Premier League
Everton
Nottingham Forest

Chelsea have placed a £50 million asking price on Liam Delap as Premier League clubs prepare to launch official moves for the striker. The forward could leave Stamford Bridge just one year after completing a £30m transfer from Ipswich Town. Having scored only two goals during a difficult debut campaign, Delap has struggled to win over new manager Xabi Alonso ahead of the September transfer deadline.

  • Chelsea set valuation for Delap

    Chelsea are willing to part ways with Delap this summer as they attempt to streamline their squad before the new campaign kicks off. According to Standard Sport, the Blues are demanding £50 million to sanction a permanent exit for the striker.

    Chelsea previously activated a £30m release clause to sign Delap from Ipswich Town just 12 months ago, but board members are now ready to sell if their asking price is matched. Several Premier League suitors have expressed interest in securing his services, with Everton and Nottingham Forest closely monitoring developments at Stamford Bridge. Delap registered just two goals across all competitions throughout a turbulent first year in west London.

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    Struggles under Alonso prompt rethink

    Delap has found it difficult to make an impression on Xabi Alonso during pre-season preparation, leaving his long-term future in doubt. The forward failed to make an impact as Chelsea finished outside the European qualification spots and suffered defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup final last term.

    Alonso is actively evaluating his attacking options ahead of the September transfer deadline, with Delap now featuring prominently among players who could depart. Former Everton scout Bryan King previously suggested Goodison Park would offer an ideal destination for Delap, citing Romelu Lukaku as inspiration. King noted that Lukaku "went on loan and really made his name up at Everton", creating a path Delap could follow.

  • Striker reshuffle underway at Stamford Bridge

    The potential departure of Delap comes as part of a wider overhaul of the attacking department at Chelsea. Club directors are aiming to reduce a bloated unit that includes Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu, both of whom are attracting interest for loan and permanent deals.

    While a permanent transfer remains the primary objective for Delap if a club meets the £50m price tag, Chelsea are also working to find resolutions for several defenders.

    Negotiations are ongoing regarding the exits of Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, while Tosin Adarabioyo is subject to attention from Benfica. Meanwhile, decision-makers are evaluating potential loan spells for youngsters Mamadou Sarr and Aaron Anselmino before the window closes.

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  • Xabi AlonsoGetty Images

    Crucial weeks ahead for Delap

    Alonso must now decide how to structure his squad before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. With Everton and Nottingham Forest weighing up formal proposals, Delap faces a pivotal period to resolve his future. The forward will need to secure regular playing time elsewhere or risk a secondary role at Chelsea as the new Premier League season gets underway.