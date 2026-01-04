Chelsea sack ANOTHER manager, Pep Guardiola leaves Man City & GOAL's seven bold predictions for the second half of the Premier League season

Ruben Amorim is extremely lucky to still be in charge of Manchester United. His FA Cup-winning predecessor, Erik ten Hag, was sacked after a poor start to the 2024-25 campaign but the team didn't get any better under Amorim.
On the contrary, United regressed on his watch and ended up setting a string of unwanted records on their way to their worst-ever Premier League finish (15th), while at the same time suffering the ultimate ignominy of being beaten by serial losers Spurs in the Europa League final.
On the face of it, the situation has improved this season, as United are sixth in the standings, and just three points behind Liverpool in fourth. But fighting for European football was the least the fans expected after more than £200m was spent overhauling the attack during the summer and the cold, hard truth is that United are still playing poorly, while Amorim continues to perplex with his bizarre and often damaging in-game changes.
Despite all of this, though, we don't see Amorim getting sacked between now and the end of the season. For one thing, the weakness of those around them, coupled with their lack of European football, means United are actually well-placed to finish in the top six - which can be sold to the supporters as progress.
Perhaps more importantly than anything else, though, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has very much backed himself into a corner with Amorim by investing so much time, money and effort in hiring, defending and supporting him.
So, while we don't doubt for a second that Amorim will deserve the sack this summer, we fully expect him to still be in charge next season.