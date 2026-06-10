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Chelsea release Michael Olise's younger brother as 11-year spell with Blues ends
A long journey comes to an end
The West London club have announced their retained and released list for the upcoming season, confirming that Olise is one of four academy talents departing. He originally joined the renowned Cobham academy as a nine-year-old, progressing through the youth ranks with high expectations. Despite demonstrating significant potential during his decade-long stay in the capital, the defender never managed to make his breakthrough into the senior squad. The announcement marks a bittersweet moment for the academy graduate, who watched his sibling achieve European stardom while his own path at Stamford Bridge became increasingly restricted under successive managers.
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Comparing different career paths
The contrast between the two siblings highlights the unpredictable nature of professional football. While his older brother blossomed into one of Europe's most exciting offensive players following stints at Crystal Palace and a lucrative summer transfer to Germany, the younger Olise struggled to secure regular opportunities.
His closest taste of first-team action arrived during the 2024-25 campaign, when he was named on the substitute bench for a single UEFA Conference League fixture. However, he remained an unused substitute throughout that match, meaning he leaves Chelsea without registering a single official minute for the senior team, unlike his brother who now dominates the Bundesliga.
Academy overhaul clears the decks
Stamford Bridge officials are currently executing a comprehensive overhaul of their development setup to streamline the youth roster ahead of next season. Alongside Olise, three other prospects have been officially released by the Blues, including defender Brodi Hughes, midfielder Sam Rak-Sakyi, and Finnish forward Jimi Tauriainen.
Hughes leaves after a disappointing loan spell at Wimbledon where he made just two appearances in the third tier of English football. These departures reflect a strategic decision by the club to create space for fresh recruitment, meaning several long-serving starlets must now seek employment elsewhere after failing to convince the sporting directors.
Seeking a fresh start
What's next for the former Chelsea prospect remains undecided as he enters the free agency market this summer. Having developed within an elite environment for 11 years, Olise possesses excellent technical foundations to launch his career afresh. The talented defender will now focus on securing a new club where he can finally make his senior professional debut and emulate his brother's incredible footballing journey.