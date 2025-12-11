Chelsea's project has led Enzo Maresca to another winter slump: Immature Blues were never Premier League title contenders - and recruitment negligence has them in a Champions League scramble again

Much has been made of Chelsea's ill discipline this season, with Caicedo's red card their sixth of the season in all competitions. Four of those have come in the Premier League, so they are still less than halfway to the competition record of nine, but it's far from inconceivable that they could match that number come May.

The Blues' squad has the youngest average age in the Premier League this season at 23.3. In second place are Tottenham, more than a whole year older at 24.7. Maresca himself is a relative rookie of a manager having taken charge of just over 150 senior matches in any given dugout, 67 of which came before heading to Stamford Bridge.

But the Italian has proven his worth as one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the game, tactically evolving and managing a dressing room of adolescence even despite the noise that follows the club. He should at least be rewarded with more players who are ready to compete in the harshest spotlight - that Chelsea's most senior players are Tosin Adarabioyo and Robert Sanchez is a farce, and the vacuum of accountability is only for the various sporting directors and recruitment leaders to answer.

After their loss at Leeds - a game in which Tosin was at fault for the third goal they conceded - Maresca even declared that he did not have the appropriate quality to cope for certain players' absence.

"Most of the rotation we do is because the other one cannot play," he said. "But I always try to be honest with you. In football, in life, in any job, there is a level. Andrey [Santos], unfortunately, is not Moi [Caicedo]. Tosin is not Wes [Fofana]. They have different skills. They are different. If I say to you that Andrey is like Moi, you can understand for yourself that I am a liar. There is a level at all jobs. Like me. Plenty of managers are better than me. Some not. But there is a level at all jobs. So, for me, [this] is the reality."