Chelsea pre-season 2024: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

As the Blues are set to appoint a new boss following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, here's everything you need to know about their pre-season.

Chelsea will begin life under a new manager following Mauricio Pochettino's decision to leave Stamford Bridge by mutual consent after just one year in charge.

In 2023-24, the Blues finished the Premier League season in sixth spot, and besides a semi-final exit at the FA Cup were runner-up to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

While assured of at least a Conference League play-off round, Chelsea may qualify for the Europa League if Manchester City defeat Manchester United to win the FA Cup. Newcastle would then qualify for the Conference League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Chelsea's pre-season plans ahead of the 2024-25 season, plus ticket information, where to watch games live and more.