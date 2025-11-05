Chelsea players blasted by Qarabag manager for being 'inattentive' and not 'expecting us to attack' as Enzo Maresca's side held by Azerbaijani minnows in Champions League

For the opening 20 minutes, Chelsea looked every inch the Champions League heavyweight. After just 16 minutes, Estevao showed why he’s being talked about as the future of Stamford Bridge as he put his side in front with a sleek finish. But as the Blues’ intensity dipped and complacency crept in, Qarabag sensed blood. In the 29th minute, Camilo Duran sliced through Chelsea’s flimsy midfield and tried his luck from distance, but his effort cannoned off the post. Nonetheless, the rebound fell kindly for Leandro Andrade and he levelled the score. Six minutes before the break, Jorrel Hato conceded a penalty and Marko Jankovic converted from the spot to put the hosts in front.

By the interval, Maresca had seen enough. The Italian rang the changes, making three substitutions. Among those introduced was Alejandro Garnacho, and the Argentine made an instant impact. Just 12 minutes into the second half, Garnacho took matters into his own hands, driving into the box and unleashing a thunderous left-footed strike that arrowed into the bottom corner, making it 2-2. But rather than building on the equaliser, Chelsea again drifted into sloppiness. The match became wide open, paving the way to a chaotic end-to-end battle that bore no resemblance to the slick, organised football Maresca preaches.