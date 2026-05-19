Chelsea player ratings vs Tottenham: Enzo Fernandez answers the call while Cole Palmer purrs as Blues stars send message to Xabi Alonso and keep Spurs in trouble

Spurs actually started on the front foot and very nearly took an early lead, with Mathys Tel crashing a flying header off the post from six yards out just 11 minutes in. The hosts responded through the spritely Cole Palmer, whose nonchalant curling effort was tipped around the post.

Chelsea didn't have to wait long to establish a lead, though, as Fernandez took aim from all of 30 yards out and his looping strike flew into the back of the net beyond the unsighted Antonin Kinsky, who seemed to lose the flight of the ball. Palmer then almost doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time, but dragged his low shot narrowly wide.

Tottenham surprisingly offered little response after the break and the Blues went two up when Randal Kolo Muani's error was pounced upon in midfield and Fernandez classily cushioned down a deep cross for Santos to sweep home from close range. Spurs did pull one back through a Richarlison tap-in shortly afterwards, but the north Londoners were unable to find the goal that would have guaranteed their Premier League safety in a scrappy conclusion to proceedings.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...