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Mitchell Fretton

Chelsea player ratings vs London City Lionesses: The champions' crown is slipping! Johanna Rytting Kaneryd on target but Blues falter in WSL title race again

Chelsea's hopes of retaining the Women's Super League title were all but ended at the hands of the London City Lionesses on Saturday afternoon, with the Blues pegged back to a 1-1 draw at The Den. Despite taking the lead early in the first half, Sonia Bompastor's decision to leave her heavy hitters on the bench cost her, with the hosts stepping up their efforts in the second half to claw back a point.

Unsurprisingly, it was Chelsea who made the faster start, controlling the ball and testing Lionesses goalkeeper Elene Lete early on. Aggie Beever-Jones saw an effort saved inside the opening 15 minutes, while the hosts dealt with a handful of dangerous corners from the WSL champions. But the Blues did not have to wait much longer before they found their breakthrough. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd showed a burst of pace to blitz through the middle of the Lioness defence, bearing down on goal and easing the ball into the back of the net.

To their credit, the Lionesses refused to buckle. After getting into half-time only a goal down, they emerged back into the sunshine with renewed energy, and put Chelsea on the back foot for large periods of the second half. A barrage of attempts at Hannah Hampton in goal prompted head coach Sonia Bompastor into changes, introducing three powerhouses in Keira Walsh, Lucy Bronze and Naomi Girma.

But the reinforcements only appeared to make things worse. The Lionesses equalised with 10 minutes to go, Isobel Goodwin rising highest to head the ball past Hampton and level the contest. It was a frantic finish from there, with both sides pushing to see if they could find a winner. In the end, the points were shared, effectively ending Chelsea's bid to retain the title, with Manchester City cruising past Tottenham on the same afternoon.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from The Den...

  • Hannah Hampton Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (7/10):

    Was called into several saves in the second half as the Lionesses pushed for an equaliser, with her resistance eventually broken.

    Sjoeke Nusken (6/10):

    Dealt with the threat of Nikita Parris well in the first half and would have been relieved to see her withdrawn in the second.

    Kadeisha Buchanan (5/10):

    Came under a lot of pressure after the Blues went 1-0 up and Bompastor replaced her with Girma before things got too messy.

    Veerle Buurman (6/10):

    Had a good game overall but was part of the mess that allowed the Lionesses to equalise.

    Chloe Sarwie (5/10):

    Did not have much to deal with in the first half but soon came under pressure in the second, with her afternoon ending with 30 minutes left to play.

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  • Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Alexia Potter (5/10):

    Held the middle of the park down well alongside Erin Cuthbert.

    Erin Cutbert (6/10):

    Was Chelsea's main midfield threat, but struggled to carve out more than a few chances for the frontline.

    Wieke Kaptein (4/10):

    Did not have the desired effect as a No.10, barely getting a touch of the ball.

  • London City Lionesses v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Agnes Beever-Jones (7/10):

    Arguably Chelsea's best performer before Bompastor took her off with a large chunk of play remaining.

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (8/10):

    Carved out her goal superbly well, showing off her pace and finishing in the process.

    Alyssa Thompson (6/10):

    Was a threat on the left-wing but did not cause as much damage as she would have liked.

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  • London City Lionesses v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Keira Walsh (6/10):

    Brought some more fight to the midfield, earning a booking for her troubles.

    Lucy Bronze (4/10):

    Was brought on to prevent Chelsea from conceding, a task that ended up failing.

    Naomi Girma (5/10):

    Was required to do plenty of defending for the remaining 25 minutes.

    Sandy Baltimore (4/10):

    Did not have much influence on the game.

    Lauren James (5/10):

    Came on for the final 10 minutes to provide some counter-attacking threat, but was not given an inch of space.

    Sonia Bompastor (4/10):

    Took a big risk by leaving her heavy hitters on the bench, with Chelsea paying the price in the end.

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