Chelsea player ratings vs Burnley: Wesley Fofana, that is CRAZY! Frenchman's stupid red card costs Blues dearly as James Ward-Prowse proves he's still a set-piece king

It took only four minutes for Chelsea to take the lead. The hosts worked the ball well from back to front with Moises Caicedo picking the lock for Pedro Neto to chase a through ball onto the left wing, and he crossed low for Joao Pedro to bundle over the line.

The Blues should have doubled their lead towards the end of the first half when Cole Palmer robbed Kyle Walker of the ball and raced clear with every Burnley outfielder up for a set piece, but his low drive was held by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

A quiet second half threatened to merely drift to full-time, but with 20 minutes to go, Wesley Fofana was sent off for a second bookable offence, catching James Ward-Prowse on top of his foot while already on a yellow, earning Chelsea their eighth red card of the season.

In the third minute of added time, Burnley pulled level. Ward-Prowse's corner found the run of an unmarked Zian Flemming, and he headed into the far corner past Robert Sanchez.

There was time for another potential twist as Jacob Bruun Larsen then had a free run at another Ward-Prowse corner, but his header whistled just over the bar as the spoils were shared.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...