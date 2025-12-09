Chelsea beaten by AtalantaGetty/Goal
Richie Mills

Chelsea player ratings vs Atalanta: Blues blow it in Bergamo! Wesley Fofana's night to forget sparks second-half collapse in Champions League

Chelsea's automatic Champions League last-16 qualification hopes were dealt a blow after a 2-1 defeat at Atalanta on Tuesday. Joao Pedro gave the Blues a first-half lead, but a weak second-half display, which was summed up by Wesley Fofana's costly cameo, proved their undoing as goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Charles De Ketelaere extended the Chelsea's run without a win to four games in all competitions.

On a night when Chelsea needed a win to put them in a strong position to finish in the top eight of the league phase, the visitors had to withstand a barrage of early pressure from their Italian hosts. But against the run of play, Reece James fired a delightful pass across the six-yard box, and Pedro was on hand to tuck the ball home in the 25th minute following a VAR review. Ademola Lookman twice went close for the Serie A outfit, but the Blues managed to get to half-time with a slender lead. 

Skipper James slashed a big chance just wide of the post shortly after the break, before Lookman had a goal ruled out for offside. But 10 minutes after half-time, Chelsea couldn't hold back the blue and black onslaught as Scamacca headed in De Ketelaere's pinpoint cross into the area.

And seven minutes before time, De Ketelaere completed the comeback when his deflected effort squirmed under Robert Sanchez after Chelsea backed off the Belgian. Pedro nearly grabbed an equaliser at the death, but the defeat saw the west London team drop to 10th in the table, two places outside the round-of-16 automatic qualification spots. 

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from New Balance Arena...

  • Atalanta BC v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (5/10):

    While he made some nice-looking stops, his parries or punches didn't really clear the danger. Perhaps could have done better for Atalanta's second, despite the deflection.

    Trevoh Chalobah (6/10):

    The makeshift right-back picked up a first-half yellow card, and as a result, he was withdrawn at the interval. Didn't do much wrong, though.

    Josh Acheampong (7/10):

    Pulled off a brilliant last-ditch tackle to deny what would have been a certain goal from Lookman from close range and then timed a wonderful sliding tackle to frustrate the former Fulham man again in a first half full of maturity.

    Benoit Badiashile (5/10):

    Seemed to be doing a decent job, but he was part of a defence that conceded two soft goals as he stood off De Ketelaere for Atalanta's second.

    Marc Cucurella (5/10):

    The Spain international covered so much ground for his side and was often seen high up the pitch even when Chelsea didn't have the ball. But he didn't close down De Ketelaere quickly enough and paid the price.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATALANTA-CHELSEAAFP

    Midfield

    Reece James (7/10):

    The captain led by example in the first half, showing that he is more than capable as a midfielder yet again. He grabbed a great assist and worked his socks off in the centre of the park. Some of his shooting could have been better, though.

    Moises Caicedo (6/10):

    Wasn't quite at his usual excellent level, which could partly be down to missing his side's last two Premier League games due to suspension.

    Enzo Fernandez (5/10):

    The Argentine got into dangerous positions, but some of his finishing and touches in the final third were below the required level.

  • Atalanta BC v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Pedro Neto (7/10):

    When he gets his head down and runs at defenders, he is a force to be reckoned with. Frequently caused problems and was unfortunate to be taken off just after the hour mark.

    Joao Pedro (7/10):

    After scoring just twice in his last 18 games for club and country, the Brazilian showed his poacher's instincts with his first Champions League goal. But other than that, didn't do a great deal.

    Jamie Gittens (5/10):

    The former Borussia Dortmund flyer has plenty of pace but isn't showing much outside of that. He was brushed off the ball too easily as well.

  • Atalanta BC v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Wesley Fofana (5/10):

    Didn't track the run of Scamacca for Atalanta's equaliser and then took a stray boot to the face, leading to him being replaced himself.

    Alejandro Garnacho (7/10):

    Was more effective in his short display than Gittens was over the whole game.

    Malo Gusto (5/10):

    Got forward a lot, but didn't do much when in the final third.

    Tosin Adarabioyo (N/A):

    Didn't have much time to make an impact.

    Enzo Maresca (5/10):

    His substitutes didn't do a great deal and the Italian will not be happy with the way his side conceded their two goals. A big missed opportunity.

Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
0