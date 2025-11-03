VIDEO: 'F*ck you!' - Chelsea star Pedro Neto caught on camera rage-baiting Tottenham fans with X-rated antics on bench late in Blues' victory over Spurs

Portuguese winger Neto featured in Enzo Maresca's starting line-up against Spurs on Saturday and remained on the pitch until the 85th minute when Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian replaced him. As Neto watched the remainder of the game from the bench, he was at one point caught on camera rage-baiting the home fans. A Spurs fan, just behind the Chelsea bench, can be heard shouting at Neto: "Sit down you pr*ck." The Blues star was standing at that point, while tensely watching the dying minutes of the match. In reply, Neto said: "F*ck you!" before sticking out his tongue to further taunt the fans.
Neto's dream run with Chelsea continues
Neto has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best wingers since moving to England in 2019. The 25-year-old, known for his pace and directness, scored 14 goals in 135 games in all competitions for Wolves before joining the Blues for £54 million ($72.5m) in 2024. In his first full season at the club, the Portugal international scored nine goals in 51 games across all competitions as Maresca’s men lifted both the Conference League and the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup in 2024-25.
In the 2025-26 campaign, Neto has featured in Maresca's starting line-up in all of Chelsea's 10 Premier League outings. So far, he has scored two goals and provided as many assists this season.
Chelsea back with a dominant display
The Blues have had a mixed-bad start to their 2025-26 campaign as they have failed to display consistency on the pitch. They showed promise with wins over Liverpool and Nottingham Forest earlier in October, but they then quickly fell to a shock home defeat at the hands of Sunderland. However, the performance against Spurs will surely give Chelsea some much-needed confidence as they completely dominated their opponent and won the midfield battle riding on Caicedo's stunning individual display. Maresca's side next face Qarabag in a distant away Champions League fixture on Wednesday, before hosting Wolves for a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on November 8.