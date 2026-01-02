Getty
Chelsea's new manager hunt narrows down as three candidates are ruled out of running to replace axed Enzo Maresca
Why Chelsea parted company with Maresca
A vacancy has arisen at Chelsea following the decision to part with Maresca. The Italian tactician was relieved of his duties on New Year’s Day, despite overseeing Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs in 2025.
Maresca had been speaking with Manchester City and Juventus about future vacancies, leading to obvious questions of his commitment to the cause, and he has now been freed to explore other opportunities. Chelsea find themselves back in the market for a new manager as a result, with another change being made just 18 months after bringing in the former assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.
The expectation is that the Blues will continue to favour potential over pedigree, with an up-and-coming coach being sought to inherit the reins at Stamford Bridge. World Cup winner Fabregas would tick that box, as he continues to cut his managerial teeth in Italy with Como.
Three names ruled out of the running for Chelsea job
The Daily Mail are, however, reporting that the Spaniard - who spent five years with Chelsea as a player between 2014 and 2019 - is “not a contender” to retrace steps to familiar surroundings. The same can be said for Glasner, per The Athletic, who boasts Premier League experience and remarkably won the FA Cup with Crystal Palace in 2025.
Farioli, meanwhile, has been ruled out of the running by Fabrizio Romano. He has claimed on social media that Porto’s manager - who is just 36 years of age - has told fans at Estadio do Dragao: “We continue together.” It has been claimed that Chelsea would need to stump up £13 million ($17m) in compensation if they wanted to prise Farioli away from Porto, and that is another factor that has led the Blues to target alternative options.
Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi was already off the table as an option despite holding talks with the Blues.
Who will Chelsea appoint as successor to Maresca?
One of those alternatives is Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior - a domestic rival of De Zerbi and a man tied to one of Chelsea’s sister clubs. BlueCo would have little trouble in moving him from one of their dugouts to another.
Rosenior does not, however, have any experience of coaching in the English top flight. He worked with Derby and Hull City before heading to France. He does, however, fit the mould when it comes to youthful exuberance and a tactical blueprint that demands attacking football be played.
John Terry is another ex-Chelsea star to have seen a return to his former stomping ground mooted. Frank Lampard has already taken in two spells as Chelsea boss - one permanent and another interim - and is now catching the eye at Championship leaders Coventry.
Could a familiar face return to Stamford Bridge?
It appears unlikely that he would walk away from that post, but William Gallas - who also represented Chelsea in his playing days - has previously side of a third stint at the Bridge being enjoyed: “After what happened to Frank Lampard, we had to be patient. He is doing well right now with Coventry City, if he can give them the chance to get into the Premier League that would be the best thing for him.
“But you never know, he could go back. That's why it's good for him to improve and do something really good with another Premier League team in the future, maybe helping them into Europe in the Europa League or Champions League.
“That would give him more experience and then one day, we could see him at Chelsea again. But right now, I don't know. The best thing that can happen for him now is Coventry City to go to the Premier League. That will be the best story for him.”
With the likes of Lampard, Fabregas and De Zerbi seemingly out of the running, it remains to be seen who Chelsea will turn to. U21 coach Calum McFarlane is poised to take temporary charge for Sunday’s testing trip to Manchester City.
