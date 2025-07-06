Chelsea must sell to buy! Blues must raise £60m in player sales to register players for Champions League amid another summer spending spree Chelsea Premier League FIFA Club World Cup Champions League Transfers

Chelsea must reportedly raise over £60 million ($82m) in player sales to register their new signings for next season's Champions League, with UEFA's financial regulations forcing the club into a balancing act. Despite a lucrative Club World Cup run, the Blues face a race against time to offload stars or risk being unable to field their summer recruits in European competitions.