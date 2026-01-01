AFP
Chelsea met with Roberto De Zerbi before Enzo Maresca sacking - but Blues won't appoint controversial Marseille boss as new manager
De Zerbi not on current shortlist
Per BBC Sport's Nizaar Kinsella, the Blues met with the Marseille boss in the summer as they considered replacing Maresca. However, the club are now said to be playing down the prospect of appointing the former Brighton manager. They also held an interview with Kieran McKenna, the Ipswich Town boss, before appointing Maresca in 2024, but are now looking to bring in a boss with the same style of play as Maresca. Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior is a strong candidate, with BlueCo owning both clubs, and candidates will be drawn from a "wide field".
How is De Zerbi doing at Marseille?
Marseille are currently attempting to launch a Ligue 1 title bid, and sit third in the French top-flight, five points behind current leaders Lens. They are also four points behind Paris Saint-Germain, in second, and face Luis Enrique's side in the Trophees des Champions final this month.
He has been very open about his desire to remain at Marseille for the foreseeable future, saying: "I still see myself here in the long term. I would like to go beyond three years and be one of the most influential coaches here.
"I feel good here, even amid the criticism and the commotion. I don’t get offended – a lot of the criticism is made in bad faith. I want to stay here for a long time if everyone is happy. It’s a privilege to work here."
Speaking last month, president Pablo Longoria said: "I'm happier every day to work with Roberto De Zerbi. With someone of this extraordinary caliber – he's one of the best coaches in Europe. He's starting to speak French, which is a good sign about his adaptation and how he envisions his future.
"In the professional world, you have to see if everyone's expectations are aligned. You also have to align yourself with De Zerbi's ambition."
He has also garnered controversy for his vocal support of Mason Greenwood, as well as his penchant for temper tantrums.
Rosenior frontrunner for Chelsea job
Strasbourg boss Rosenior is the early frontrunner to become Chelsea's next manager. The French club, in which BlueCo have a stake, are currently seventh in Ligue 1, and the former Derby County defender has been open about his desire to eventually manage in the Premier League.
Speaking in 2024, he wrote for Coaches' Voice: “My ambition now is to manage in the Premier League, and I feel ready – not least because the games where I have been at my best as a coach have been possession-based. Maybe it’s not going to be my next step, but the next step has to be to give myself, my staff and my club the best opportunity to be a Premier League team next season.”
What comes next?
Chelsea face Manchester City on Sunday as they bid to steady the ship and right their season. They sit fifth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and 15 behind leaders Arsenal. Maresca had a contract that ran until 2029 but the club are still competing in the Premier League, the League Cup (they face Arsenal in a two-legged semi-final this month), and the Champions League, while they will enter the FA Cup at the third-round stage with a fixture against Charlton Athletic.
"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track," Chelsea said in their statement confirming Maresca's departure.
Against City, they will not have Maresca in the dugout, and the club have not actually announced who will be standing in for the axed Italian.
