Chelsea & Man Utd emerge as top candidates to sign in-form Bundesliga star but RB Leipzig set to demand huge transfer fee
Premier League giants target Leipzig’s breakout star
Chelsea and United have emerged as the leading contenders to sign RB Leipzig sensation Ouedraogo after the teenager delivered one of the most decisive weeks of his fledgling career. The 19-year-old midfielder first celebrated a dream senior debut for Germany by scoring less than two minutes after coming off the bench. He then produced the decisive goal in a 1-0 win against Werder Bremen on his return to Bundesliga action.
According to Sky Sport, both Chelsea and United are now among the clubs monitoring him, with interest becoming increasingly concrete. Ouedraogo, who joined Leipzig from Schalke in 2024 and is tied to a long-term contract until 2029, has no release clause, meaning RB Leipzig will dictate the fee, and only a top offer is expected to trigger a summer departure.
His performances this season, including three goals and four assists in 12 matches across all competitions, have propelled him into one of Europe’s most-watched young midfielders. Sky’s reporting further notes that the Premier League clubs’ scouts have tracked him closely, particularly after his recent physical and technical development.
Leipzig’s midfield gem becomes a transfer-market favourite
Ouedraogo’s rise mirrors Leipzig’s resurgence this season, after a difficult summer and a shaky start under Ole Werner, including a heavy 6–0 loss to Bayern, the Saxony club have rediscovered stability, and the teenager has been central to that revival.
As per the report, Leipzig’s coaching staff privately regard him as one of the club’s biggest long-term assets, especially after his response to early-season injuries and the departure rumours that surrounded him last year.
Even with his growing reputation, Ouedraogo reiterated that he is focused strictly on maintaining form and consistency. “I try to play my game and things are certainly going well at the moment, but I’m having some luck and will take that too,” he told DAZN after the Bremen match.
Leipzig’s midfield structure, aided by Christoph Baumgartner’s resurgence and Werner’s tactical adjustments, has given Ouedraogo room to flourish. With Champions League qualification a realistic target, the club want to keep him at least one more season, but interest from England is now impossible to ignore.
Ouedraogo reflects on his rise after decisive performances
After scoring the match-winner against Bremen, Ouedraogo downplayed the finish but acknowledged how perfectly everything is coming together. Speaking to DAZN, he said:
“I’ve scored two better ones… One in the U-19 European Championship with a drop kick into the corner and one in the U-15 where I scored directly off the kick-off. This one was a bit lucky.”
“It’s been a perfect week. Two goals. Two wins. Two clean sheets. It doesn’t get any better than this.”
United’s midfield rebuild remains a priority, and Ouedraogo’s ability to drop deep, progress play and dominate physically has placed him high on their list. Chelsea, meanwhile, continue their aggressive recruitment of elite under-21 talents, making the Leipzig star a natural target.
The road toward a 2026 World Cup place
Looking ahead, the 2026 World Cup looms large in Ouedraogo’s mind, as breaking into the senior Germany squad on a permanent basis requires consistent top-level performances, something he is already delivering. Staying at Leipzig guarantees minutes, but a blockbuster move to England could accelerate his growth if handled carefully.
Meanwhile, Chelsea and United will continue scouting him closely through the second half of the season. For now, though, the teenager remains committed to Leipzig’s Champions League push, while the Premier League giants prepare what could become one of the defining transfer battles of the upcoming summer window.
