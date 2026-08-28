Chelsea star arrives in Spain! How Mamadou Sarr's shock move could change everything for Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have agreed a straight loan deal with Chelsea for the 20-year-old defender without an option to buy. While the Basque club initially explored a permanent transfer, Chelsea's valuation proved too steep following their previous investment in the player. With the squad currently away in Madrid, Sarr is expected to link up with his new team-mates on Thursday.

"I'm very happy to be joining Real Sociedad," the defender briefly stated upon his arrival in Spain.