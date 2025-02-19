'Creeping into the women's game' - Chelsea & Lionesses star Millie Bright opens up on being labelled 'f*cking sh*t' by fan who asked for autograph
Chelsea star Millie Bright has revealed her thoughts on being called 'f*cking sh*t' by a fan who asked for her autograph during a recent WSL clash.
- Bright opened up on getting abused
- Admitted abuse 'creeping into women's game'
- Bright will face Portugal next with England in Nations League