Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior gives verdict on Robert Sanchez's wobbly display against Arsenal & reveals if Pedro Neto has apologised for silly red card

The defeat was further compounded by a moment of madness from Pedro Neto, who received a red card for two quick-fire bookings, including one for dissent. The dismissal sparked a fierce reaction from pundits, with former Blues striker Chris Sutton branding the winger an "idiot" for letting his team-mates down. However, Rosenior revealed that the former Wolves man has already taken steps to make amends in the dressing room as the club looks to move past their ninth dismissal of the season.

Rosenior explained the internal fallout from the red card, saying: "It needs to improve. My job is to create a culture of accountability. If you make a mistake, you have to hold your hands up to make sure it never happens again. You need teammates to help you but it comes down to yourself as well. Pedro has apologised to the group. I need to see an improvement in the behaviour now. It's not just Pedro. Enzo [Fernandez] is a top leader. It's something that needs to improve. We are one of the youngest teams in Europe. Sometimes you need to go through experiences to improve. I don't want it to be a learning experience where we fail to achieve what we want to achieve."