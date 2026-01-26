Chelsea legend John Terry brutally trolls Arsenal after Man Utd defeat as he toasts Gunners' failure to match Blues' Jose Mourinho-inspired Premier League defensive record

The Gunners will not be overly concerned at missing out on that record if they are able to go on and capture the Premier League title, but Terry has taken great delight in reminding former rivals that they will remain in the shadow of a team that he marshalled to domestic glory.

After seeing Arsenal come unstuck against United, former Chelsea and England captain skipper Terry posted on social media: “The record is safe for another year.”

He went on to say in an accompanying video: “January the 25th, 2026 and the record is safe. Man United 2, Arsenal 1. Still 25 minutes to go but the record is safe for another season. So Petr Cech, Paulo Ferreira, Ricky Carvalho, William Gallas, it's time to celebrate with a bottle or a glass of red wine.

“I'm going for the bottle for celebration tonight. But guys let me know your thoughts. Can this record of 15 goals conceded in one season ever be beaten? I'm saying no. I have to say I was a little bit worried the way Arsenal started the season and how well they started but it's only January and the record has already gone and it's safe for another year. I still get frustrated today, it could have been sub 10.”

